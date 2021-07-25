Jeff Yang

Logo for Mole Game

Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang
  • Save
Logo for Mole Game branding mole game logo
Download color palette

It's glad to create the logo for Mole Game as an essential part of the brand identity. I tried to make it simple, variable and recognizable. hopefully, it can match the values and products of the company so well.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang

More by Jeff Yang

View profile
    • Like