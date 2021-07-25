n2n44

Surf Days Flyer

Surf Days Flyer dj spring break tropical exotic surfer party
Surf Days Flyer is a print flyer template for any seasonal, surf, beach, summer oriented night, special evening, themed eve, club party , spring break or dj summer mix session. This template could also be used for a surf / surfing competition or sporting event, too

Fully organized, layered and named

Fully and easily editable

Print Ready, CMYK colors

Bleeding guidelines are included as expected.

Model NOT included

Used Fonts:

Big Noodle Titling :
https://www.dafont.com/bignoodletitling.font

Chum:
https://www.dafont.com/chum.font

Billion dreams:
https://www.dafont.com/billion-dreams.font

Bebas Neue:
http://www.dafont.com/bebas-neue.font

Blow brush:
https://www.dafont.com/blowbrush.font

Helvetica Neue LT:
https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/linotype/neue-helvetica/

Size
4x6

Posted on Jul 25, 2021
