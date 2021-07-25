🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Surf Days Flyer is a print flyer template for any seasonal, surf, beach, summer oriented night, special evening, themed eve, club party , spring break or dj summer mix session. This template could also be used for a surf / surfing competition or sporting event, too
Fully organized, layered and named
Fully and easily editable
Print Ready, CMYK colors
Bleeding guidelines are included as expected.
Model NOT included
Used Fonts:
Big Noodle Titling :
https://www.dafont.com/bignoodletitling.font
Chum:
https://www.dafont.com/chum.font
Billion dreams:
https://www.dafont.com/billion-dreams.font
Bebas Neue:
http://www.dafont.com/bebas-neue.font
Blow brush:
https://www.dafont.com/blowbrush.font
Helvetica Neue LT:
https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/linotype/neue-helvetica/
Size
4x6
