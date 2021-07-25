Tia Natashya

Mobile App UI For Flowers Marketplace

Tia Natashya
Tia Natashya
  • Save
Mobile App UI For Flowers Marketplace mobile app order onboarding order summary flower marketplace ux ui
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers 👋🏻🏀
Super happy to share mobile app UI for fresh flowers marketplace.
Remember how frustrating to remember and search for your unique kind of flowers, now you can buy flowers based on images you have. No more struggling. Easy peasy.
Hope you like it! ❤️
Show some love and please Press “Like”.😍
Please leave your constructive feedback.
Available for new projects: tianatashya@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
Tia Natashya
Tia Natashya

More by Tia Natashya

View profile
    • Like