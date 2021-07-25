Jabel

MedHub - Live (eValue page) 🤘

Jabel
Jabel
Hire Me
  • Save
MedHub - Live (eValue page) 🤘 courses medical students medical website graphic design hospital doctor managements software design medical course healthcare medical management medical logo illustration branding product minimal
MedHub - Live (eValue page) 🤘 courses medical students medical website graphic design hospital doctor managements software design medical course healthcare medical management medical logo illustration branding product minimal
MedHub - Live (eValue page) 🤘 courses medical students medical website graphic design hospital doctor managements software design medical course healthcare medical management medical logo illustration branding product minimal
Download color palette
  1. Medhub - Live (eValue page).jpg
  2. eValue Platform Page.jpg
  3. eValue Platform Page.jpg

Live Site
This is Medical Education Program Management Software - MedHub.
 Let me know your opinion >> << and Stay with me,
Coming up more projects,
Happy Designing :)
---------------------------------------------
 I am taking projects ::::: 
Available for hire:  jabel5050@yahoo.com

Don't forget to Follow me: Behance I Dribbble

Thanks a lot....... :)

Cb4e9914c5e4f3aae6c9c3b6f14fd3e8
Rebound of
MedHub - Live (Homepage) 🤘
By Jabel
Jabel
Jabel
Captivating online experiences for corporates & startups.
Hire Me

More by Jabel

View profile
    • Like