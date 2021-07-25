Mahesh Jethani

Daily UI - Music Player

Daily UI - Music Player dark mode figma dailyui music player music ui
Hi everyone!
Here's a design for Music Player which I created for Daily UI Challenge. Hope you like it! Cheers for checking out.
Design Tool - Figma
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
