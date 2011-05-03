Sacha Greif

Part the clouds

Sacha Greif
Sacha Greif
  • Save
Part the clouds proxima nova cloudring cloud sign up
Download color palette

Cloudring is accepting beta sign ups. If you've ever wished you had more control over your data on Dropbox, Google Docs, Evernote, and other cloud services, you'll be very interested in this app.

Or, maybe you don't care about all that, but you like to see cool CSS3 animations… ;)

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2011
Sacha Greif
Sacha Greif

More by Sacha Greif

View profile
    • Like