Prakash

Food Delivery Mobile App - Dark Version

Prakash
Prakash
  • Save
Food Delivery Mobile App - Dark Version delivery concept mobile app food delivery graphic design ui fun illustration dark theme inspire ux digital design vector redesign ilia utkin food-delivery-mobile-app
Download color palette

Inspired and redesign the dark version of @utkinilia's Food-Delivery-Mobile-App. Thanks utkinilia for sharing a wonderful design.

https://dribbble.com/shots/14527824-Food-Delivery-Mobile-App

Prakash
Prakash

More by Prakash

View profile
    • Like