Navigate Logo Design app guide direction arrows map initial letter n navigation gps ui illustration design simple lines brand identity symbol mark logo
Download color palette
  1. Frame 244.png
  2. Frame 243.png
  3. Frame 242.png
  4. Frame 241.png

Navigate Logo Design

Navigate is a mobile app that provides offline maps .With real-time traffic and weather. Helping people navigate and explore the world.

The symbol is a map from above where there are two arrows representing direction and creating the letter " N " on negative space.

Get in touch with me:

contact@secondeight.netwww.secondeight.netInstagramBehance

Designing brands through shapes
