memòria, /me'mɔrja/ s. f. [dal lat. memoria, der. di memor -ŏris «memore»]. – 1. a. In generale, la capacità, comune a molti organismi, di conservare traccia più o meno completa e duratura degli stimoli esterni sperimentati e delle relative risposte. In partic., con riferimento all’uomo, il termine indica sia la capacità di ritenere traccia di informazioni relative a eventi, immagini, sensazioni, idee, ecc. di cui si sia avuto esperienza e di rievocarle quando lo stimolo originario sia cessato riconoscendole come stati di coscienza trascorsi, sia i contenuti stessi dell’esperienza in quanto sono rievocati.

mèmory, /ˈmem(ə)ri/ noun [from the latin memoria, derivative from memor -ŏris «memore»]. - 1. a. Generally speaking, the capacity, common to many organisms, to keep a more or less complete and lasting track of experienced external stimuli and relative responses to them. In particular, referring to humans, the term depicts both: a) the capacity to keep track of information related to experienced events, images, sensations, ideas, etc and to recall them when the original stimulus is over, recognizing them as past consciousness states, and b) experience contents themselves inasmuch they are recalled.

Style Frame of "Memento". Realized with Cinema4D and Redshift.