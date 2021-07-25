Soumik

Capsule

Soumik
Soumik
  • Save
Capsule figma sketch medicine icon capsule icon medicine capsule ux branding motion graphics graphic design ui logo illustration app design app animation adobe xd adobe photoshop adobe illustrator 3d
Download color palette

Capsule icon.

My Gmail : ssoumik182@gmail.com

Soumik
Soumik

More by Soumik

View profile
    • Like