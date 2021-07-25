Abdelshafi

MAU

MAU logo design branding kitten logofolio brandmark logomark cat logo cats kitty cat mau
MAU, Logo for clothes brand.
Part of "Logos & Marks" New logos project on Behance.
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
