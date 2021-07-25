Rem

Boxing Gym Landing Page

Rem
Rem
  • Save
Boxing Gym Landing Page user interface design sketch figma minimal vector logo illustration ui uidesign modern design design uiux branding
Download color palette

Playing around with a landing page template for a boxing gym. This could be adapted as a template to fit any kind of exercise program or gyms.

Used Figma to create.

Rem
Rem

More by Rem

View profile
    • Like