Arti Kamath

LearnHub - Learning App

Arti Kamath
Arti Kamath
  • Save
LearnHub - Learning App illustration app ux design ui
Download color palette

Hey Creative peeps!

I created a UI/UX case study for an e-learning mobile app. Looking forward to your feedback.

Check out my behance profile for full case study.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/123889819/LearnHub-UIUX-Case-Study

Press "L" if you like this project.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
Arti Kamath
Arti Kamath

More by Arti Kamath

View profile
    • Like