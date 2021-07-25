My Tra Do

Event Management Dashboard - UI Study

This is a UI concept of a dashboard that helps managing events. Please share your feedback and show some love by giving it a like and pressing the follow button.

This is a rebound of the shot https://dribbble.com/shots/15681133-Clinic-Dashboard-Design from Caglar Cebeci.

Rebound of
Clinic Dashboard Design
By Caglar Cebeci
