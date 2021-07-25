Hardik Singh

3D Typoraphy

Hardik Singh
Hardik Singh
  • Save
3D Typoraphy blender3d painters series durer horsemen of apocalypse tribute 3dart vintage type 3dtype apocalypse albrect durer calligraphy blender typography 3d traditional graphic design cretalyst
Download color palette

3D Visualization of one of my calligraphy works, a tribute to Albrecht Durer through elements depicting his woodcut "Four horsemen of Apocalypse".

Hardik Singh
Hardik Singh

More by Hardik Singh

View profile
    • Like