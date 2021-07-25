Emy Lascan

Ziplingo SaaS Design in Webflow

Ziplingo SaaS Design in Webflow communication sharing system chat message crm fintech webflow developer saas design logo branding illustration website webflow saas ui app ux design
Hi everyone!

Excited to share some new designs I did for Ziplingo.

What's this about?
It’s a crowded marketplace, your message deserves to be heard. Start creating exceptional experiences with distributors & customers.

As direct sales companies grow, it becomes more challenging to build personal relationships with the field. Traditional communication channels are no longer sufficient to meet distributors' expectations.

Are you using the right technology?

I create unique experiences for your online brand
