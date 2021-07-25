Shahid Khan

PIRATE CONSULTANCY SERVICES

Shahid Khan
Shahid Khan
  • Save
PIRATE CONSULTANCY SERVICES typography illustration icon graphic design design vector branding logo
Download color palette

Logo and brand identity design for PIRATE CONSULTANCY SERVICES. It's a consultant company, simple and unique logo was their demand!

Checkout the full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/124002479/PIRATE-CONSULTANCY-SERVICES-LOGO-BRANDING

Are you looking for a logo designer? I'm available for freelance work, message or email me for inquiries:

Email: skdznin@gmail.com

Hire me via:
• Fiverr: https://bit.ly/3vUy83o

• Upwork: https://bit.ly/3qmjOzx

THANK YOU :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
Shahid Khan
Shahid Khan

More by Shahid Khan

View profile
    • Like