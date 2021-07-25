Luthfi Juliansyah

Unichart Logo Proposal

Luthfi Juliansyah
Luthfi Juliansyah
  • Save
Unichart Logo Proposal branding symbol vector illustration logo icon design
Download color palette

Unichart Logo Proposal.

Check out my instagram : https://www.instagram.com/juliiansyah/
or check out my behance for see full soon : https://www.behance.net/juliiansyah
Thanks for Looking.

Available for commision. Contact me on :
juliansyahluthfi@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
Luthfi Juliansyah
Luthfi Juliansyah

More by Luthfi Juliansyah

View profile
    • Like