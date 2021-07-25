Internet Archive turns 25 - campaign branding and art direction

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Internet Archive is turning 25 years!
To celebrate quarter-century of being the Internet's Library the team at archive.org is rolling out an anniversary campaign with... yes! a B'Day party on October 22: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/from-wayback-to-way-forward-the-internet-archive-turns-25-virtual-tickets-163615196457
I'm honored to be a part of the campaign crew and help them with campaign branding. Follow @internetarchive on twitter and instagram to see the most impactfull projects in their history of preserving the knowledge.
✦
A few words about the identity:
It is a dynamic one with a lot of chameleon-like features.
Pretty whimsical - that was a part of the brief, but is super bold in content.
Celebrating open source typography through Ribes Black and Apfel Grotezk (by Colllectttivo - http://collletttivo.it/).
Mesh gradients are created with a Figma plugin by Gautham (https://www.figma.com/@gautham).