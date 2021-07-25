Nike "Satan Shoes" Landing Page Concept

Satan Shoes are a series of custom Nike Air Max 97 shoes, created in 2021 as a collaboration between musician Lil Nas X and MSCHF, an art collective. Their design and marketing gained controversy through prominent satanic imagery. Nike, Inc. sued MSCHF for trademark infringement, false designation of origin, trademark dilution, and unfair competition.

--------------------------------------------

Follow us on Instagram | Facebook | Behance | Dribbble