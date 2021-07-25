Hi everyone,

I want to share a few screens of my design exploration about AR Travel Guide App. As a traveler, every time I visit a new country or city, I would like to clearly see all the sights and the best way to them. To be able to save them and share with friends. That’s why I came up with this app concept.

I’m available for a new project, please drop me a line.

• 👉 Download this from Uplabs

• 👉 View full Project the Behance

Let me know what you think 💡

Dont’t forget to appreciate ♥️ and follow me ✌🏼

mail: istiakahmed271@gmail.com

Skype : istiak5664

whatsapp : +8801676747065

Facebook || Instagram || Linkedin ||Twitter