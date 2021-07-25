MinuteCode Labs

Starbucks | Landing page concept

MinuteCode Labs
MinuteCode Labs
  • Save
Starbucks | Landing page concept coffee ecommerce minimal design landing page ux ui
Download color palette

Hi Dri-3(b)-lers 😄,

We tried our hand at a very minimal concept for Starbucks'. How did it turn out? We'd love to hear your thoughts!

We help startups & small businesses grow disruptive. Interested in hearing more? Visit our profile or visit us at www.minutecodelabs.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
MinuteCode Labs
MinuteCode Labs

More by MinuteCode Labs

View profile
    • Like