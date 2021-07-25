Daily UI 002 - Credit card Checkout

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello Everyone 🖐 Today i made an exploration based on dailyui day 2 which is a credit card checkout screen. The left screen is about the checkout screen and the next is the credit card and adding new payment methods. So that's all for today. Thanks for watching and give it Upvote if you like it 😊