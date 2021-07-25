Ui by Michael

Daily UI 002 - Credit card Checkout

Hello Everyone 🖐 Today i made an exploration based on dailyui day 2 which is a credit card checkout screen. The left screen is about the checkout screen and the next is the credit card and adding new payment methods. So that's all for today. Thanks for watching and give it Upvote if you like it 😊 Follow me on : instagram : Michael Stevanus • Ui designer (@ui_bymichael) • Instagram photos and videos Uplabs : Michael Stevanus Hartono - UpLabs Dribbble : Ui by Michael | Dribbble

