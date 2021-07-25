Ritikaa Tiwari

Pop-up/Overlay | DailyUI016

Ritikaa Tiwari
Ritikaa Tiwari
  • Save
Pop-up/Overlay | DailyUI016 icon vector illustration branding logo ux typography app ui design
Download color palette

Hey!!!
This is a screen pop-up/overlay of a cookies site 🍪🍪
Feel free to leave a feedback 😊
Hope you like then 🤞
Design - Figma
#DailyUI

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
Ritikaa Tiwari
Ritikaa Tiwari

More by Ritikaa Tiwari

View profile
    • Like