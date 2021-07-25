Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Piyush Nagi

Aerodine app concept

Piyush Nagi
Piyush Nagi
  • Save
Aerodine app concept behance dribbble ux icon typography mobile ui yellow user interface uxui travel mobile app design login figma flights airline food debut app design ui
Download color palette

Hello Everyone

Today I would like to share this Aerodine App concept with all of you . Hope you guys like it.

Leave a ❤️ to show some support. Will be happy to hear any kind of feedbacks.

Piyush Nagi
Piyush Nagi

More by Piyush Nagi

View profile
    • Like