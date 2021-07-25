Kaye Huett

Whimsical Wonderland Weddings

Kaye Huett
Kaye Huett
  • Save
Whimsical Wonderland Weddings wedding logo wedding brand weddingblog weddingbranding weddingbrand brand identity design logo design brand identity
Download color palette

Louise wanted a bright & bubbly rebrand for her UK non-traditional wedding blog and supplier directory. We kept things clean & simple but with a fun, retro edge.

Kaye Huett
Kaye Huett

More by Kaye Huett

View profile
    • Like