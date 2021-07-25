Saidul Hasan

100% loading animation

Saidul Hasan
Saidul Hasan
  • Save
100% loading animation slider control expression animation after effects branding logo animation saidul hasan motion graphics animation saidulhasan glow loading cashback 100 loading
Download color palette

100% cashback loading animation.
I have design this simple animation by using Adobe After Effects. I have use the expression to do this 100% loading animation and then i parent the shape also with the slide. If you have any curiosity about this animation feel free to comment or message me.

Saidul Hasan
Saidul Hasan

More by Saidul Hasan

View profile
    • Like