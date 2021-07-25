Andi

Business Card Mockups

Andi
Andi
  • Save
Business Card Mockups red elegant businesscard ui design logo branding 3d mockup business
Download color palette

Business Card Mockups
Business card mockups. For your branding presentations.

For Photoshop

Features
- Huge resolution 6000x3000px
- Everything is separated
- Separated shadows
- High quality

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
Andi
Andi

More by Andi

View profile
    • Like