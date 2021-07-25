Agung Setiawan | xygami

Summer Duck 🐤🏖️☀️

Agung Setiawan | xygami
Agung Setiawan | xygami
  • Save
Summer Duck 🐤🏖️☀️ outline flat funny logo colorful vector animal design illustration character mascot cute cartoon beach summer duck
Download color palette

This is an illustration i made cute duck with summer beach in the background. 🏖️

Tell me, what do you think about this illustration. ❤️

Find me on Instagram : @xygamii

Agung Setiawan | xygami
Agung Setiawan | xygami

More by Agung Setiawan | xygami

View profile
    • Like