Hello Everyone :)

Today I would like to share this OL-LAB Natural Shampoo Store App.

I tried to make an app that is minimalist, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.

About Product: OL-LAB is a reliable hair-care brand based on pure ingredients from nature. A strand; A ply, A unit of counting strands of hair in Korean / emphasizing the specialization in the hair-care product field.

Images Credit

Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

For inquiries :

Shoot a mail at - mahmudurrahmanshamim@gmail.com

Thanks a lot....... :)

-

Follow Orizon Design:

Behance | Youtube | Twitter | www.orizon.co