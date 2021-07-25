🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello Everyone :)
Today I would like to share this OL-LAB Natural Shampoo Store App.
I tried to make an app that is minimalist, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.
About Product: OL-LAB is a reliable hair-care brand based on pure ingredients from nature. A strand; A ply, A unit of counting strands of hair in Korean / emphasizing the specialization in the hair-care product field.
Images Credit
Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂
For inquiries :
Shoot a mail at - mahmudurrahmanshamim@gmail.com
Thanks a lot....... :)
