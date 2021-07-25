Mahmudur Rahman
Natural Shampoo Store App

Natural Shampoo Store App shop ol lab online shop app shop conditioner ecommerce lotion care app product shopify cosmetics skincare beauty hair shampoo natural ui ux mobile app mobile ui app design
Hello Everyone :)

Today I would like to share this OL-LAB Natural Shampoo Store App.
I tried to make an app that is minimalist, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.

About Product: OL-LAB is a reliable hair-care brand based on pure ingredients from nature. A strand; A ply, A unit of counting strands of hair in Korean / emphasizing the specialization in the hair-care product field.

Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

For inquiries :
Shoot a mail at - mahmudurrahmanshamim@gmail.com

Thanks a lot....... :)

Follow Orizon Design:
Behance | Youtube | Twitter | www.orizon.co

Natural Shampoo Store App
