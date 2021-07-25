Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Priyansh

Some fun with letters

Priyansh
Priyansh
  • Save
Some fun with letters logo design calligraphy font calligraphy artist typography illustration handwrittenfont calligraphy and lettering artist calligraphy
Download color palette

It's not a historic script. I just tried it.
Don't forget to follow 😉
Materials used in this video:
Pen: Speedball C-1 nib with Brause straight holder.
Paper: Canson 300 g/m² A5 size paper.
Ink: Parker Quink ink (Black).
Camera: Oppo A5 2020.
Lighting: Natural lighting with artificial side light.

Priyansh
Priyansh

More by Priyansh

View profile
    • Like