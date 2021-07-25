Sean Pedeflous

Superfood Mix - Logo Design - Unused Concepts

Superfood Mix - Logo Design - Unused Concepts superfood mix smoothie cpg food and drink design branding logo
Rejected first logo direction for a plant based super food mix.

Posted on Jul 25, 2021
Award Winning Design & Experiential
