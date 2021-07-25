Bluestype Studio

Salma Emanuella - Signature Style Font

Salma Emanuella - Signature Style Font signature vector logo typography ui branding design illustration type font design font
Salma Emanuella is a stunning signature font with a elegant twist. Use it for your most creative projects and watch how it makes them come alive! Get inspired by its modern simplicity!

This font is suitable for use on business cards, weddings, t-shirt designs, logos, magazines, quotes, fashion, watermarks, invitations, signatures.

Download : https://www.fontspace.com/salma-emanuella-font-f64540

