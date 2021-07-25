Salma Emanuella - Signature Style Font

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Salma Emanuella is a stunning signature font with a elegant twist. Use it for your most creative projects and watch how it makes them come alive! Get inspired by its modern simplicity!
This font is suitable for use on business cards, weddings, t-shirt designs, logos, magazines, quotes, fashion, watermarks, invitations, signatures.
Download : https://www.fontspace.com/salma-emanuella-font-f64540