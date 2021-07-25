Ordain IT

Online Course Mobile App Figma

Ordain IT
Ordain IT
  • Save
Online Course Mobile App Figma app apps creative design ui design ui uxdesign learning education educationalcourse uidesign template uiux design web design mobileapps uiux designer
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!

Another day, another shot from our project called Online Course Mobile App Figma.

Design with Adobe XD
Image:
freepik.com
unsplash.com

Icon:
flaticon.com

Use Font In This Design:
Poppins
Lobster Two

************

Download Source File from : Download

************

And don't forget to show us some love with "Like". Thanks!Hello Dribbblers! ?

Another day, another shot from our project called Online Course Mobile App Figma . The template is highly suitable for any course, education, educationalCourse, kindergarten, learning, onlinecourse, onlineeducation, school, ui/uxcourse, university, and all other consultancy agency and businesses.

Design with Adobe XD
Image:
freepik.com
unsplash.com

Icon:
flaticon.com

Use Font In This Design:
Poppins
Lobster Two

************

Download Source File from : Download

************

And don't forget to show us some love with "Like". Thanks!

************
Do you want to design such creative app for you? Feel free to get in touch with me : Email or Skype

************

Don’t forget to show me some love by following me on : Behance | Dribbble | Uplabs| Instagram| Twitter| Flickr

Ordain IT
Ordain IT

More by Ordain IT

View profile
    • Like