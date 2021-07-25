Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jacob Ray Logotype

Jacob Ray Logotype musician album music letterforms typography logo glyphs lettering logogtype
Custom logotype for musician Jacob Ray inspired by 70's and 80's typography seen on album covers.

Posted on Jul 25, 2021
