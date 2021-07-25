Rahul Parekh

Sportz App's Splash + Login + Sign up UI Design.

Rahul Parekh
Rahul Parekh
  • Save
Sportz App's Splash + Login + Sign up UI Design. figma appdesign appuidesign app design uxdesign uidesign ux ui
Download color palette

Hi Friends,

Do you like Sports? Today I have made Splash and login screens of Sportz App, Where you can see live scores, or watch live sports etc.
Feel free to leave feedback and press (L) if you love it.
--------------------------
I will post more shots of sportz app in the future, So don't forget to follow @iamrahulparekh dribbble account.

Thank you for visit.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
Rahul Parekh
Rahul Parekh

More by Rahul Parekh

View profile
    • Like