John Sullivan Hamilton

Favco Error Message

John Sullivan Hamilton
John Sullivan Hamilton
  • Save
Favco Error Message error-messaging interface forms ui social shopping
Download color palette

Though most of the error messaging will be done inline and the form won't let you submit without all required fields and such, we still needed a general form error message. Devs smiled for the first time on the project, true story.

32e76e09cf93090737fc564dbdf1b59f
Rebound of
Fav & Co Buttons
By John Sullivan Hamilton
View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2011
John Sullivan Hamilton
John Sullivan Hamilton

More by John Sullivan Hamilton

View profile
    • Like