DailyUI♯018 - Analytics Chart

DailyUI♯018 - Analytics Chart
APP for Coffee roasting with digital precision and control.
Sketch roast profiles and analytics.

< about me >
I’m a senior graphic, interior designer and also coffee professional with deep knowlegde about coffee as a Q Grader who specialises in sensory evaluation of Arabica.

Posted on Jul 25, 2021
