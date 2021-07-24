Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mohammad Anis

W Letter Bird logo

Mohammad Anis
Mohammad Anis
  • Save
W Letter Bird logo graphic design bird logo design modern flat logo bird logo w logo design w letter logo design w logo w letter w letter logo minimalist minimalist logo minimal logo design minimal logo minimal logos business logo design logo logodesign logo design branding
Download color palette

This is a Modern W letter Bird logo. Here I integrated Bird and the w Letter. I have designed this modern and elegant logo for for your Business. ( Unused Logo )
If you want amazing one for your brand or company, feel free to knock me.
Logo For Sale!!!
Let's talk about your projects
----

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
Mail: designeranis754@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +8801889720569

Thank You.

----
Follow me on
Behance Fiverr Instagram

If you like the design, do appreciate and follow me. Please share your valuable opinion on the comment section. Thank you for watching.

Mohammad Anis
Mohammad Anis

More by Mohammad Anis

View profile
    • Like