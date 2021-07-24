Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sakti Abshar A ( Product Designer )

Box Custom

Sakti Abshar A ( Product Designer )
Sakti Abshar A ( Product Designer )
  • Save
Box Custom request productcustom customproduct custom branding designproduct designindustrial industrialdesign productdesign logo motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui
Download color palette

Hiiii, My name is Sakti Abshar. I'am Product Design Artist, I design and make the product until it's finished and I have 5 years experience. If you need more information about this show, don't hesitate to send me a message. Thank you very much ;)

email : saktiabshar@gmail.com
country : Indonesia

Sakti Abshar A ( Product Designer )
Sakti Abshar A ( Product Designer )

More by Sakti Abshar A ( Product Designer )

View profile
    • Like