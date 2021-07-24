SOM H20 styleframes

The school of motion team invited me to do a tutorial for their channel and I made a tutorial about battling creative block and I show people a system I developed for getting how of creative blocks, I created this styleframe to show how I applied my system.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kldYzLcFT0&t=205s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vx2ydBkKcIE&t=2s