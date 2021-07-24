Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
GFXstore

G MODERN LOGO - G LETTER MARK

GFXstore
GFXstore
  • Save
G MODERN LOGO - G LETTER MARK colorful brand agency brand identity flat software bangladesh o p q r s t u v w x y z a b c d e f g h i j k l m n vivid colors app icon blend g modern logo top branding logo trend 2021 modern logo branding modern logo logo
Download color palette

SQUARED App is a competitor monitoring solution for tracking the marketing strategies of other businesses in the industry.

The cloud-based app logs SQUARED changes including emails, newsletters, blog posts, social media posts, website changes, SEO strategies, keywords, and ads, and presents them to users within the SQUARED App timeline, or via email updates.

Competitor changes can be viewed in real time and the timeline can be filtered to show specific competitors, feature types, and more.

-----------------------
SQUARED Branding

My recent unused project! Thank you very much for appreciate :)
------------------------------------------------
Contact for freelance work.
Email : gfxstoreofficial@gmail.com
whatsApp;+8801822253239
Regards
Saidur

GFXstore
GFXstore

More by GFXstore

View profile
    • Like