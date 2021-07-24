G MODERN LOGO - G LETTER MARK

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
SQUARED App is a competitor monitoring solution for tracking the marketing strategies of other businesses in the industry.
The cloud-based app logs SQUARED changes including emails, newsletters, blog posts, social media posts, website changes, SEO strategies, keywords, and ads, and presents them to users within the SQUARED App timeline, or via email updates.
Competitor changes can be viewed in real time and the timeline can be filtered to show specific competitors, feature types, and more.
SQUARED Branding
My recent unused project! Thank you very much for appreciate :)
Contact for freelance work.
Email : gfxstoreofficial@gmail.com
whatsApp;+8801822253239
Regards
Saidur