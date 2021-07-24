Jeff Kunzler

Logo Revamp

Logo Revamp stare haunted ballpoint eye design graphic design logo branding
Decided to finally revamp my personal branding after a decade. Aiming for a mix of mystery and pragmatic foresight as we leave lockdown and enter into this brave new world.

