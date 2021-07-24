JihanHanns

Aoki, The Artist

Aoki, The Artist comic manhua manhwa color characterdesign coloranime photoshop paintoolsai design digitaldrawing digital webnovel artillustration fanart novel illustration drawingart drawing animedrawing anime
The blonde haired man is Aoki. He is a famous painter who has many masterpieces. And the painting hanging on the wall that he was looking at was one of his paintings.
This illustration is based on the story was written by Om_Renginnang on the Webnovel named "Gay Novelist"
Illustrated by Jihanhanns

OPEN COMMISSION
Headshot: $8
Bust up: $12
Halfbody: $15
Knee up $20
Full body: $25
add background: $5-$15

