Aoki, The Artist

The blonde haired man is Aoki. He is a famous painter who has many masterpieces. And the painting hanging on the wall that he was looking at was one of his paintings.

This illustration is based on the story was written by Om_Renginnang on the Webnovel named "Gay Novelist"

-

Illustrated by Jihanhanns

