Sammy

Empress Nicole

Sammy
Sammy
  • Save
Empress Nicole graphic design female character
Download color palette

:D HI THERE. Thought I'd expand my art chains and Join here too.

This is a piece I competed a while back :D

Full-size image is on my Facebook page

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Sammy
Sammy
Welcome To my Dribbble Page :)

More by Sammy

View profile
    • Like