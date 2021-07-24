Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Proximity Logo Design illustration graphic design vintage logo vintage procimity design branding design branding brand identity brand design logodesign logo
This logo has adjacent shapes so that it forms a map of the Wonogiri district. This logo is intended for a restaurant that elevates Wonogiri as its trademark

want to discuss with me?
very open to contact me : ownersip07@gmail.com
behance.net/hanafiaf

