I’ve been working on this app project for months and I can finally say… it's done ✅

Vento is a digital product born out of the necessity of finding vegetarian food nearby in one of the most hectic cities of the world. As a foreigners living in Tokyo, I used to struggle a lot with the language barrier at the time of finding good quality veggie food during the busiest days at the office.

I you want to know more about his project, check it out on my website!

https://www.errorestandar.com/