Carla Leiva

Vento App

Carla Leiva
Carla Leiva
  • Save
Vento App bentobox lunchbox organicfood vegan vegetarian appdesign productdesign branding vector flat design ux ui
Download color palette

I’ve been working on this app project for months and I can finally say… it's done ✅

Vento is a digital product born out of the necessity of finding vegetarian food nearby in one of the most hectic cities of the world. As a foreigners living in Tokyo, I used to struggle a lot with the language barrier at the time of finding good quality veggie food during the busiest days at the office.

I you want to know more about his project, check it out on my website!
https://www.errorestandar.com/

Carla Leiva
Carla Leiva

More by Carla Leiva

View profile
    • Like