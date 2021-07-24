🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I’ve been working on this app project for months and I can finally say… it's done ✅
Vento is a digital product born out of the necessity of finding vegetarian food nearby in one of the most hectic cities of the world. As a foreigners living in Tokyo, I used to struggle a lot with the language barrier at the time of finding good quality veggie food during the busiest days at the office.
I you want to know more about his project, check it out on my website!
