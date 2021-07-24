Eka Datu

eco life logo design

Eka Datu
Eka Datu
  • Save
eco life logo design farm healthy green eco nature design icon minimal flat branding vector logo
Download color palette

a simple logo by combining shape of icon sustainability and plant for representing nature.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Eka Datu
Eka Datu

More by Eka Datu

View profile
    • Like