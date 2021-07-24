ERION ARTWORK

Cute Bunny on a Japanese House

Cute Bunny on a Japanese House that I made in 2020 as the final project of the course called “Diseño de Personajes Estilo Kawaii” in Domestika. Applying all the knowledge learned in the exercises I made before, I managed to create a scene with a simple character and background, hope you like it! :D

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
    • Like