unique robotic, mecha, futuristic, Elephant logo style design

Feel free to share your opinion in comment down below. i always open for any suggestions.

-available for project, dont hestitate to reach me out!

FEATURES :

- 100% vectors

- Unique and original content

- Include 3 different type of design

1 ). Full color

2). Monoline

3). Gradient

- Easy to use on Big scale or small scale ( i include different type of design ( monoline ) so it allow you to printed on small object without losing identity of the design itself )

- work on both black & white background

FILES :

- AI

- Eps (vector file)

- High resolution JPEG

- High resolution transparent PNG

you'll get all of this item ( including different type of the logos, swipe to see )